ITANAGAR: Corruption in IMC will not be tolerated-Tame Phassang

ITANAGAR: Corruption in any form in IMC will not be tolerated stated newly elected Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang on Wednesday. He was addressing the first Interaction meeting of newly elected Corporators, IMC officials, District Administration, Police, Magistrate, and MLAs held here today at DK Convention hall.

Addressing to the gathering, Mayor said ‘a good team can achieve any goal, so we all should work as a Team-Itanagar and as Team-IMC supporting each other for the next five years for a clean- Green Itanagar and creating sense of security for a peaceful environment.

The Mayor further added, No personal projects would be entertained in IMC. Craft projects and schemes which will be beneficial for the people of your wards and for Itanagar.

“To be a good leader we shouldn’t work as a businessman, indeed you cannot be a businessman and leader simultaneously ‘said Mayor Tame Phassang while cautioning Corporators and Officials of the IMC to refrain from such tactics.

Stating that he said Itanagar is the face of the state, so I urged the senior officials of the IMC, District Administration, and Police to share ideas and experience to overcome all the hurdles for a better Itanagar.

An environment of equality, peace, and harmony should be our agenda, and if, each one of us will maintain this mantra, definitely Itanagar would be one of the best capital in the country, said Mayor.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA- Itanagar Techi Kaso congratulated the newly elected members of IMC. He also appealed the IMC officials and Corporators to work unitedly irrespective of wards and party affiliations.

He also urged the IMC to use funds assigned under the corporation judiciously and in the right project so that maximum benefits would be granted to the common people. He also appeals everyone to start taking responsibility for their wards and Itanagar as a whole for clean, green, and peaceful capital.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner-ICR, K Dulom, Superintendent of Police –Papumpare/ IRC- N Nega, Director Town Planning &ULB- L Suraj, Commissioner- IMC C Chukhu , ADM Talo Potom also shared their views and suggestions.