This stretch of road shall remain closed for traffic from  8 PM, of 27th January'2021 for a period of three months.

January 26, 2021
Itanagar: Construction of underpass at Bank Tinali, Traffic Advisory issued by Capital DC

ITANAGAR-    For the construction of underpass at Bank Tinali from/near Legi Complex upto Tri-junction of BSNL office/Gandhi Market, this stretch of road shall remain closed for traffic from  8 PM, of 27th January’2021 for a period of 3 (three) months. No vehicular movement shall be allowed during this period.  A advisory in this regard has been issued by the Komkar Dulom,  DC, Capital region.

January 26, 2021
