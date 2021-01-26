Itanagar: Construction of underpass at Bank Tinali, Traffic Advisory issued by Capital DC

ITANAGAR- For the construction of underpass at Bank Tinali from/near Legi Complex upto Tri-junction of BSNL office/Gandhi Market, this stretch of road shall remain closed for traffic from 8 PM, of 27th January’2021 for a period of 3 (three) months. No vehicular movement shall be allowed during this period. A advisory in this regard has been issued by the Komkar Dulom, DC, Capital region.

Watch Video

Advisory