Itanagar- Construction of Chandannagar- Papu nallah 4 lane road will complete by March 31- Nani Tath

Itanagar: The Construction of Chandannagar- Papu nallah 4 lane road will complete by March 31 and circumstances for resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu will not arise, assured Nani That, executive engineer, PWD Highway. It must be noted that Chief Minsiter Pema Khandu had announced that I will resign from the Chief Minister’s post, if construction of package ‘A’ of Itanagar-Naharlagun NH-415 ( baring underpass & bridges ) is not completed till 31st March 2021,

“The whole project is being monitored at micro level. All the people involved in the project are working hard to meet the deadline and we are sure about completing work,” said Nani Tath. He also said the project has been affected by the monsoon.

“Everyone is aware that this year’s monsoon was very lengthy. Only in the last five days the weather has cleared. If the weather continues to support like this the work will pick up more paces,” said EE Nani That. On the issue of Chandranagar Bridge he said the work for two Lane Bridge has resumed. “At present because of a single lane bridge there is heavy traffic congestion.

Keeping this in mind the work will be speed up and we will try to complete the two lane bridge by February next year,” said the executive engineer. Further he added, “Another two lane bridge in the same spot will take some time. Also one more two lane bridge near Gyan Ganga School is still caught in litigation at court,” he informed.

The EE shared that total 36 culverts have been sanctioned out of which 27 has been completed. “Out of the remaining 9 works have started in 5 culverts and they will be completed by next month. Remaining 4 are in traffic congested areas so will have to properly plan and execute the work,” EE added.

Regarding package B (from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and package C from Nirjuli to Banderdewa, he informed that tender process is going on and land acquisition process also has started. On Naharlagun to Nirjuli road, the EE shared that PWD Highway will carry out some repairing work considering the poor condition of road.

“This particular stretch has suffered heavy damage during monsoon because of illegal earth cutting near the highway. People should behave responsibly and stop illegal earth cutting. The administration also should initiate tough action against such people,” said executive engineer Nani Tath. He said similar repairing work is being done at Karsingsa block point area too.

The EE also informed that re-carpeting work on Papu-Yupia road has started. “My jurisdiction is till ITBP camp. The contractor has started the work and has assured to complete it on time. The work is being monitored,” he added.