Itanagar- Chowna Mein flags off Seemanta Darshan Yatra

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister (DCM)Chowna Mein, Environment & Forest minister Mama Natung and Kumsi Sidisow on Friday flagged off four days ‘Seemanta Darshan Yatra’ (A tour programme to border villages) which was organized by Arunachal Vikash Parishad (AVP) here at Nyedar Namlo.

Covering 100 villages which share an international border with Myanmar, Bhutan and China occupied Tibet in the state, at least 400 volunteers from across the state including Maharastra and Assam will undergo 12 districts to promote indigenous faith, culture, tradition and languages.

On the eve of Republic day on 26 January, they will take part in the national flag hoisting ceremony in the villages and share their views with the inhabitants.

Stressing on the protection and preservation of tradition and cultural, DCM Mein said, Globalization and foreign trade will take place but indigenous people should not allowed cultural imperialism in the state,”

Frontier areas people are innocent, therefore delegates have to impart awareness issues pertaining to preservation of tradition and languages, appealed Mein.

He also urged AVP to submit a proper and precise report, so that state government can bring the issues and problems before the Government of India.

Appreciating the AVP for organizing the Yatra Minister, Mama Natung said, visiting frontiers villages and providing awareness will also prevent the migration of locals.