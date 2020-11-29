Itanagar Capital Region, where buildings are more than trees- DC Komkar Dulom

Itanagar: The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom urged the youths of D sector Naharlagun to take a pledge today to safeguard the lone park of Naharlagun that is Mahatma Gandhi Park more commonly known as Polo Park and to not to compromise with even an inch of land from today onwards. He was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Drug free campaign cum social service organised by the D sector Youth Association at the park today.

Terming the Itanagar Capital Region as an urban jungle where there are more buildings than trees, the DC, Komkar Dulom stressed that such parks that offers a sense of contentment to the people who come seeking some respite from their busy schedule should be maintained at any cost and asked more people like Prakash Ghimiray who work without expectation to come forward and shoulder the responsibility of upkeep of the park. Rather than depending on somebody else, we should own the park ourselves, the DC said.

Also highlighting about Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan which is an initiative of the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and led by Home Minister Bamang Felix, the DC urged the residents of every sector especially youths and Mother Associations to join hands with HAA which forsees a safe, clean, green, serene and self reliant Capital Region. He also informed that under HAA it is proposed to plant 1 lakh trees in the entire Capital Region.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the Association, the DC informed that the Capital Police has already started with regular Patrolling at the park and for the requirement of the street lights, a letter has already been issued to the Director APEDA requesting for the same.

He however stressed that good things takes time to happen and urged them to continue with their zeal and enthusiasm in the days to come.

He also spoke of few youth Associations like Magic Club who have been carrying out such cleanliness drives and said all such like minded people can work together for the betterment of the entire Capital Region.

The DC also stressed on the need to have a drug free society and urged the youths to carry out awareness on the nuisance of drugs and to help their near and Ones to come out of it.

Additional Director Medical Education, Training and Research and also a senior citizen of D sector Dr Reto Doye recalled the earlier days when the park used to be a zoo and people used to come from far to see the place.

He also urged the youths of the area to shoulder the responsibility of taking care of the park while also offering the support and cooperation of the residents. He also stressed on the requirement of a high mast light at the park.

CO Moyir Kato also stressed on the need to preserve the lone park of the area in the days to come.

OC Naharlagun K Yangfo also urged the youths to carry forward the zeal to protect the lone park of Naharlagun area.

Prakash Ghimiray who had been carrying out regular cleaning at the park since last two months expressed gratitude that many have joined hands together to fulfill his dream.

Terming Polo park as the face of Naharlagun, he stressed that we should not only try to keep the face clean but also the body which comprises of various sectors and colonies.

He also called for awareness on health sector lest we get hit by a health tsunami in the state.

Headmistress GMS D sector Tadar Yaya also requested the DC to look into the nuisance of mushrooming of vendors in front of the school and requested for a parking lot to be built there.

Saplings of few trees were also planted during the programme.