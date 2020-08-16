Itanagar: Capital police rescues 2 youths stuck in Dikrong River

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The capital police rescued two youths Likha Mado ( 25 ) and Mohan Chetry ( 27 ) who went to Dikrong river today at 4pm for fishing got stuck inside river due to sudden increase of river volume, informed Tume Amo, SP, Capital Region.

On being informed by public, Insp Minli Geyi , OC Nirjuli PS, & party immediately rushed to the site but found it difficult to rescue the dou without boats. He accordingly informed SP Capital and NDRF Control Room.

SP Capital Tume Amo immediately rushed, SDPO Naharlagun, Dy SP Rike Kamsi and party from Naharlagun to lead the rescue and also requested the NDRF authority Doimukh to immediately rush their rescue team with boats.

At around 9 pm the two persons named above were safely rescued from Dikrong River near Dikrong Colony Nirjuli by Cap Police officers & men & NDRF team Doimukh under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun.

Capital Police requests citizens to stay away from rivers specially during this monsoon and stay safe. One more person was rescued from same river in June 2020.