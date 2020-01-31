Itanagar: Capital police Recovered Counterfeit Cosmetic Items worth of Rs 18 lakhs

Itanagar

Capital police has recovered a huge catch of counterfeit cosmetic items worth around Rs 18 lakhs from various shops of twin capital city informed, Tumme Amo, SP Capital.

Speaking to media, SP said that the matter was brought to light by an official of Hindustan Unilever Ltd based in Bangaluru in September 2019. The official informed about some unknown persons who were indulging in marketing, distributing, stocking & selling of counterfeit products of Hindustan Unilever Limited brand like Lakme, Nevea etc as a result of which the innocent public were being cheated and, the government was also losing its revenue, and at the same time the image of the company was being tarnished.

Capital police called Hindustan Unilever team to Itanagar. The team Hindustan Unilever team arrived the state capital, visited few shops and identified counterfeit products, Amo said.

After that team was formed consisting of Adl SP Harsh Indora, SDPO Itanagar, K Sikom, OC PS Itanagar, Inspector M Geyi, SI N Nishant and the team raided the following dozens of shops in presence of Executive Magistrate, Hengo Basar, EAC, Itanagar.

The team seized about 2000 spurious beauty items such as tubes/ pouches/ packets of hair colours, face foundation, face wash, beauty powder, lip gloss, lipstick, kajal, make up kit, mascara, facial tissues etc. The estimated market value of the seized items was approx.15 lakhs.

Accordingly on the basis of the FIR from Nayantara Demy of Bangaluru, a case vide Itanagar PS Case No.266/19 U/S 420/34 IPC R/W Section 63 Of Copy Right Act 1957 was registered and endorsed to SI. N Nishant and further investigation has been launched. SP said.

Later on another team of officers led by SDPO Naharlagun R Kamsi & OC PS Naharlagun in due course of time raided various outlets who sell such cosmetic items in Naharlagun in presence of Executive Magistrate Laxmi Dodum and seized fake cosmetic items valued more than Rs 2 lakhs. Both the teams continued the raids and they have so far seized items total worth around Rs 18 lakhs from twin city of Itanagar and Naharlagun. The matter has been brought to the notice of department of legal metrology for further necessary actions. He said.

As per investigation so far, these counterfeit cosmetic items were supplied to outlets in Capital Complex (also in many states) at very higher profit margins of 30-40% against 6% offered on original branded items. While the consumers attract the items of branded company which is injuries for skin and even can cause cancer as per medical practitioners. Amo Added.

SP further advise the citizens to download Mobile Apps, QR & Barcode Scanner to detect such fake & caution against use of such counterfeit cosmetic items which otherwise may cause health hazards to them. He further appeal the consumers to remain alert while purchasing any such items from the market in view of maintaining good health and hygiene and to stay away from any disease.