Itanagar: Capital Police imposed fine of Rs 500 to  88 for not wearing Mask  

Itanagar: Violators of COVID-19 guidelines beware! if you are not wearing mask and roming around or going market or near by shop , then the capital police might target you and collect fine. Today Itanagar capital police imposed fine of Rs 500/- each to 88 violators across the capital region for not wearing mask.

2 persons were also imposed fine of Rs. 200 each for spitting in public by the team of Naharlagun during checking.

A Total of 88 persons were challaned with Rs 500 each for not wearing masks during the checking drive which was carried out by CO M Kato at Nirjuli area and another team led by OC K Yangfo at Naharlagun area.

As per the latest SOP, Rs 500 is to be imposed on violators for not wearing masks and Rs 200 for spitting in public. However, in the first case, children below 5 years are exempted.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom has urged the denizens to cooperate and to follow the SoPs for the safety of everyone.

He hoped that such drive would instil some sense of responsibility and also create awareness on the importance of wearing masks amongst the denizens.

Regular announcement is also being done to convey the message to the public.

During the drive, 1 tempo was also challaned for carrying more than the permitted number of persons.