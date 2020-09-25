Itanagar: Capital police fined 72 people for not wearing Mask

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Capital Police has fined Rs 500/- each to as many as 72 people for not wearing face masks, during the checking drive carried out at Itanagar and Naharlagun area today, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic .

Yesterday also, more than 100 violators were caught and fined for not wearing masks and for spitting in public places.

The current SOP prescribes imposition of Rs 500 on violators for not wearing masks and Rs 200 for spitting in public. However, in the first case, children below 5 years are exempted.

Meanwhile, Komkar Dulom, DC ICR again urged the denizens to cooperate and to follow the SoPs for the safety of everyone.

He informed that the drive would continue till people learn to abide by the rules set for the safety of everyone.