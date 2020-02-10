Itanagar: Capital Police busted Gold extraction fraud

tanagar

Itanagar Capital police on Sunday busted a Gold extraction fraud going on in and around capital complex and arrested one person, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital.

Amo inform that on 10/02/2020 one suspect Shyam Sah has been arrested in connection with gold extraction fraud committed at Gohpur Tinlai in the city. He was arrested after a complaint was received from one Tumyir Badak of fraud done to her in the name of cleaning of gold ornament.

Briefing the modus operandi, Amo said that the allege accuse Shyam Sah was brought of Itanagr Police Station upon allegation that in the pretext of cleaning gold chain of the complainant Tumyir Badak, certain amount was fraudulently extracted. She informed that at first the man introduced himself as agent of some company that sells Chemical powder to clean gold and silver chain. During the process of cleaning, the complainant noticed certain suspicious behavior. She immediately took back her gold chain and found that her gold chain appeared to be different altogether. On further observation, she found that certain metal like particles were accumulated in a container with some chemical liquid. He said.

All his belongings including acid, chemical powder, extracted gold etc. were also brought along with him which has been seized. Amo added.

The man was then interrogated by Dy. SP and Itanagar SDPO Rike Kamsi and the allege accuse revealed how he executed his fraud. One Goldsmith was called to check if the liquid which was suspected to have gold particles mixed with it. The goldsmith then extracted the gold particles from the liquid weighing .58 mg worth Rs. 2378.

A written FIR has been received from the complainant Tumyir Badak and the fraudster has been arrested and a case is under investigation.

Amo further said that ‘prevention is better than cure’ and appeal the denizens of capital complex to remain alert from such fraud person and inform the police in any such case is come to light.