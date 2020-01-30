Itanagar: Capital police busted Car racket, 4 arrested, recovered 9 Fortuner, 1 Creta and 2 Brezza

Itanagar

Capital Police busted a car racket and arrested 4 persons with 12 luxury vehicles including 9 Fortuner, 1 Creta and 2 Brezza, Said Tumme Amo, SP Capital. Some of these recovered vehicles were plying in the streets of twin capital city.

Briefing the media persons here at Itanagar Police station, Amo said that the action was taken on the basis of a input about a man from outside Arunachal Pradesh was in Itanagar to sell one stolen white Fortuner vehicle with fake registration no (AR01M 1144).

All the officers of Capital Police was Immediately alerted. However, he or the vehicle was nowhere found in Capital Complex, but, efforts were continued.

Finally on 22/01/2020acting on a tip off, Capital Police team led by Dy SP K. Sikom, SDPO, Itanagar, ASI A. K.Jha and other police personnel of Itanagar was rushed to Hollongi & with support of Hollongi Gate police party apprehended four persons with two Fortuner cars carrying fake number plates.

During enquiry, it was revealed that they have been habitually dealing with such type of vehicles which were handed over by a Delhi party at Tezpur (Assam) for onward selling in Itanagar areas.

On revelation of such facts, a suo-moto case has been registered vide Itanagar PS Case No.27/2020 u/s 120(B)/379/465/411/413/414/34 IPC and SI N. Nishant of Itanagar PS was endorsed to investigate the case. He said.

During investigation, the arrested accused persons were examined thoroughly and it was revealed that huge numbers of vehicles have been sold in Arunachal Pradesh. The vehicles sold to the customers are having tempered engine and chassis numbers and sold at very low price.

A Fortuner car was sold @ Rs.10-12 and15 lakhs respectively whereas other car was sold @ Rs.5-6 lakhs without proper documents. Based on their disclosures, we have so far recovered total 12 numbers of vehicles i.e. 09 Fortuner, 02 Breeza and 01 Creta Car worth about Rs.4 Crore within a short span of hard work and team effort. SP inform.

We are putting efforts to nab the other associated members of the gang who are at large. A special team of officers led by ASP Harsh Indora, IPS, SDPOs Itanagar and Naharlagun. OCs of Police station, OC Special Branch of Itanagar and Naharlagun and IO has been constituted for further investigation under day to day close supervision of the undersigned. He said.

So far two case has been registered and four person has been arrested. SP said.

Traffic checking has also been intensified and traffic checking is routine duty and we carry from time to time and on earlier occasion we have recovered such vehicle. SP added.

We are not disclosing the name of buyers as of now but we are giving time and appealing all those person who are using such vehicle and it would be better if they surrender or deposit to the police to avoid legal action in due course of time.

Please do not buy such vehicle if it is sold without any proper documents. There is a laid down system for buying of vehicle with proper police verification and requested to go through proper verification before buying vehicle or buy from the authorized vehicle dealer. Amo appeal.