Itanagar: Itanagar capital police arrested one fake IRBn cheater and recovered ornaments worth of several lakhs , one swift Car, three ATM card and many more items, informed Jimmy Cheram, SP Capital.

On December 21, a written FIR was received against Shri Tenzing Tsering & Miss T. Pordung, that both came to her as husband and wife with an interest to buy locals beads. Thereafter, in the month of October 2020, both came to her house to see the local beads and later, agreed to purchase the beads costing around Rs. 17 lakhs. It was stated that after few days, both had telephonically contacted her and told that they wanted to come to her house to buy the local beads but, at that time, Mrs Roshni was busy attending her sister at RKM Hospital and hence, she told the duo to come some other time. After knowing the fact that she was not at home, Tenzing Tsering and Miss T. Pordung trespassed into her residence and stole the local beads from her residence. After commission of offence, both had switched off their mobile phones and ran away. Accordingly, a case has been registered vide ITA/PSD/Case No. 269/20 U/S 380/34 IPC and was endorsed to SI Kenter Tacha.

SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, IPS, constituted a team comprised of SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, Insp P. Simi, SI K. Tacha, Ct A. Singh, Ct J. Kamki, Ct A. Shah and CT P. Deori. Various sources were engaged during the course of investigation including some data sent to the PHQ for technical assistance.

One of the accused, Miss T. Pordung in her statement before I/O stated that she is Tenzing Tsering’s girl friend since many months. Further, she along with some witnesses stated that accused had introduced himself as a Monpa man hailing from Tawang District. He also told that he is an IRBN working in Police Department and currently attached as a PSO to one of the MLA. She also told that they were in constant touch with each other. But, immediately after the commission of crime, accused Tenzing Tsering disappeared from Itanagar with the local beads and made his existing mobile SIM number switched off and never contacted her again.

The police team directed Miss Pordung to check FaceBook and Adult Dating Account to look for any new account of the accused Tenzing as he already blocked all his old accounts. On our continuous effort, one suspected account of the alleged accused was found in the Face Book in the name of Pasing Tsering. In order to detect and to trap the alleged accused, his girlfriend Miss T.Pordung was directed to send a friend request in the FB account. After few hours, alleged accused accepted her friend request and shared each other’s contact number.

Thereafter, his latest number was kept under surveillance and most of the time his location was found in VIP road, Magzin area Guwahati (Assam). As such, his girlfriend @ co-accused was further directed to talk to him and invite him to come back to Itanagar to meet her. As per the trap we planned, alleged accused finally came out on 10/12/2020 from Guwahati (Assam). On regular tracking his location, it was found at Likabali instead of Itanagar. The same was informed to OC PS Likhabali, accordingly a police team led by OC PS Likabali, L/SI O.R Lollen, H/C D. Riram and Ct. M. Riba raided and finally alleged accused Tenzing Tsering was apprehended with one Maruti Swift VXI B/Regd No. AR-01G-0875, after few Kms of run and chased on 11/12/2020 under the supervision of SP Lower Siang Kushal Pal Singh IPS, from Lipu area under Likabali PS.

Accordingly apprehended accused Tenzing Tsering was brought back to Itanagar PS and interrogated thoroughly, where he disclosed that his actual name is Kalu Chetry, 28 yrs, P/add: Vill: Balijuri, PO/PS: Sotia, District: Sonitpur (Assam), but he was born and brought up at 8 Kilo Tawang, So he kept his nick name as Tenzing Tsering @ Sonam Tsering and also fluent in speaking Monpa language .

On thorough examination, one Police Identity Card of H/C Menkek Karna Ist AAPBn, ATM -3 Nos (SBI, HDFC Bank -2), Aadhar Card in the name of Sonam Tsering, mobile handset, and Maruti Car Swift VXI B/Regd No. AR-01G-0875 were recovered from his possession.

On further interrogation, accused disclosed that he took the following Local Ornaments namely: (1) Local Beads (Mala) 2 Dals cost of Rs. 10 lakhs and Rs. 7 lakhs, (2) One single bead cost of Rs. 30,000/- and (3) Brown Belt (Ugpi) cost Rs. 40,000/- from the complainant for sell in commission basis on 26-10-2020. On good faith, complainant had given him to sell the above mentioned ornaments in commission basis.

On his further revelation, on 27-10-2020, accused had sold the local beads in much cheaper rates to various buyers. After selling it all in the cheaper rate, he purchased one Second Hand Maruti Swift @ Rs. 3,20,000/- from M/S S.K Enterprise near Barapani. On the same evening, he fled away with all the accumulated money from Itanagar to Guwahati (Assam) where he had taken rental room at VIP Road, Magzine, Guwahati (Assam). Again, he spent the money in purchasing many luxurious house hold items for his rental room which was later recovered by the police team after his arrest.

Further, SP Capital informed that the investigation is still going on to recover rest of the local ornaments costing around Rs. 7 lakhs and one Brown Belt (Ugpi) costing around Rs. 40,000/- from the receivers, who are out of the town due to ongoing Panchayat election.