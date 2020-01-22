Itanagar: Capital police arrested habitual thief, recovered Laptops, Mobiles, Cash etc

Itanagar

Itanagar capital police arrested one habitual thief & recovered various Items like Laptops, Mobiles, LPG Gas Cylinders, Cash, etc, informed Tumme Amo, SP, Capital . He was identified as Mintu Chetry.

According to SP, An FIR was received from one Kabom Nada, Deputy Chief Inspector, Factories and Boiler, Department of Industries. GOVT. of Arunachal pradesh C Sector Itanagar. In the FIR Kabom complaint that ” on 09/01/2020 at around 2 PM to 3 PM, some unknown miscreants had entered his office chamber and taken away his leather laptop bag containing pads, pass books of HDFC, SBI, Union Bank, cash Rs 34000, cheque books, pen drive, Laptop etc . Hence ITA PS Case No. 10/20 u/s 380 IPC was registered and endorsed d to ASI AK Jha.

During the course of investigation, on 18/01/2020 one telephonic information was received from our source that one suspected thief was going around from Naharlagun to Itanagar in a trekker without number plate. On receipt of above information Team led by SDPO Kamdam Sikom, OC PS, Insp Minli Geyi, ASI AK Jha, and party rushed to 6 kilo and apprehended the alleged suspect Mintu Chetry age 24 years and interrogated him, SP Informed.

During the course of interrogation, he accepted that on 09/01/2020, he had gone to the Industries office at C Sector Itanagar and entered into the complainant’s office chamber and taken his leather laptop bag, containing pass books, cheque books, laptop, prodrive, cash Rs 34000 etc and he went to Kharsingsa and stayed there at night.

On 16/01/2020, he sold the laptop to Tai Dollo for Rs 5000/- by lying that his mother was seriously ill and money was needed urgently. Later, he spent all the stolen money with his girl friend at a hotel and laptop bag with documents was kept at his house at Kharsingsa.

He also disclosed that some mobile handsets and laptop were stolen from different places of Itanagar/ Naharlagun and sold to other persons at cost of Rs 4000 for each laptop and mobile handset at Rs 500, Rs 1000 and Rs 2000,.

On leading by arrested accused Mintu Chetry, the Capital Police Team recovered leather laptop bag( Worth of Rs 35000), 02 nos of laptops, Bank pass books, cheque books, diary, 6 nos mobile handsets, cash amount Rs 9000/- and 01 no LPG gas cylinder from various locations of Capital Complex viz Itanagar, Naharlagun & Banderdewa.

The Police team is closely monitored by SP Capital, Tumme Amo and Adll SP Harsh Indora who have greatly louded the team led by both the SDPO & OC, Itanagar The accused has been again remanded to another 3 days police custody today and further investigation is on.