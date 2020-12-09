Itanagar: Capital Police arrested 4 LPG Cylinder thieves, recovered 11 stolen cylinders

ITANAGAR: The Capital Police on the basis of several verbal and written complain form the locals has arrested four habitual LPG cylinder thieves and recovered 11 stolen LPG cylinders.

The Capital polices sources inform that a written FIR was received on 30-11-2020 from Sorang Tayak, resident of J.K Apartment near little flower school Chimpu, that on the nigh 19th Nov’2020 at around 7:30 PM, some unknown miscreants entered into his rental room by broken the door lock and stolen away one Laptop (Asus Vivo 145), one LPG Cylinder etc which can be clearly seen in CCTV footage of J.K Apartment, accordingly a case vide ITA/PS/Case No. 286/20 U/S 453/380/427/34 IPC was registered and endorsed to SI K. Tacha.

After thorough investigation, rounded up many habitual criminals of the said locations and also engaged numerous sources a police team led by SDPO Kamdam. Sikom, OC Itanagar Police Station Phasang. Simi and SI Kenter. Tacha under the direct supervision of SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, tracked down four persons involved in the said crime after raided in several probable locations.

They are Gichik @Paul Ramu of Chimpu-I, Lokar Tado of SLSA Chimpu, Likha Jaknik of Chimpu & Deepak Deori @Niga of WRD Colony, Chimpu and later on arrested in the instant Case. The sources said.

As per their revelation they have stolen 11 Gas Cylinders from various location such as Gohpur Tinali, Zoo road, RP Gate Chimpu, Jullang near Dist Jail, Chimpu-1 and Sangey Ladhen Colony areas and sold out @ cost of Rs. 1800/- 1900/- 2000 & 2500/, accordingly all the Gas cylinders were recovered from various locations and later on arrested accused were forwarded to the Judicial Custody. The police sources informed in a release.

Meanwhile, Capital SP Jimmy Chiram has appeals to all the dwellers of Capital to keep sharp vigil on such anti-social elements and also requested the public to properly verify before buying any goods which are selling at low cost as compare to their actual market cost. He has also informed that all the recovered Gas Cylinders will be handed over to the genuine owners after proper verification.