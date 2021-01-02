Itanagar: burial ground, crematorium at Karsingsa and Chimpu need to be improved- IMC Commissioner

KARSINGSA: The Burial ground cum crematorium at Karisngsa and Burial ground at Chimpu need to be improved, stated by Cheechung Chukhu, Commissioner Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

IMC Commissioner was interacting media at the sideline of a social service programme here at Karsingsa said that everyone enjoy their life in their own way but at the end of life one last rite and other need to be performed in proper way.

There were acute shortage of burial ground and crematorium has been fulfilled but need improvement. We have moved the file, but due to paucity of fund it has been turned down but hope the newly IMC corporater who will take their oath of secrecy to their office will take up the matter. Commissioner said.

Referring the name of Itanagar in Swachh Bharat Mission survey one among the 10 dirty city of country. Commissioner said that there are some problem with management, we did work on ground but it not reflected in the system. He said.

We have make barricade in several places with a signage where the local denizens throw garbage’s. Keeping flying squad who will went around the city and keep vigil to those who throw garbage in night. He urged upon the denizens to dispose the garbage in the IMC truck only during the morning hours except on Sunday.

We kept three month for survey and other study and find that the response and cooperation of the denizens are very poor and find that only Rs. 6 lakhs were collected for garbage collection instead of 30 lakhs was our target, adding that due to which the IMC face problems in payment of the workers timely. He said.

Several sanitary workers has been retrenched and a requisite sanitary staffs/assistant will be kept as per provision in all the 20 wards. Payments to liability has been cleared, the salary of last four month are only left, the proposed fund of around 1.19 crore if approved and sanctioned form the government all the outstanding payment will be cleared. Commissioner said.

“ I am happy to know that the mindset of the Itanagarian is changing and we need to think for beatification of capital region so that it become a beautiful place to live, I am also happy that the people of capital complex has elected their Ward corporate and they will represent their issued in IMC, I thank the people for a peaceful conduct of the municipal election” Chukhu added.

Chukhu further appeal the denizens to support and cooperate the IMC in making the Itanagar a clean and green and a beautiful city to live in peace with communal harmony and brotherhood.