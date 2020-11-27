Itanagar: Burglar arrested, 17 mobile phones recovered

Itanagar: Capital police arrested a burglar on Thursday for allegedly being involved in theft and burglary case of a mobile phone shop at Naharlagun. The police have recovered 17 stolen phones from him, informed Jimmy Chiram, SP, Capital.

SP informed that ” On 03/11/2020 a written information received from one Nabam Pol alleging that unknown miscreants had broken into his Galaxy Mobile Store, near Daily Market, Naharlgun and stolen away 17 Nos mobile phones amounting to Rs. 2,47,404, and cash Memo Register. In this regard, a case was registered and investigation was launched.

The capital Police led by R. Kamsi SDPO Naharlagun and Insp K.Yangfo OC PS Nlg, Insp T Hassang, SI. AK Pandey (IO of the case), HC Iter Ngomdir, HC K.Lamra, CT. Raj Tamang, Ct K Samyor and CT. T. Dawa under supervision of Jimmy Chiram IPS, SP Capital after thorough investigation including electronic surveillance finally nabbed one habitual burglar from Banderdewa in connection to this burglary case. Altogether 17 mobile phones, cash register and cash amounting Rs. 8500/- recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified Giogi Tagung. He has been arrested in connection with this case. He is a habitual offender, earlier also he was arrested in theft cases.

Capital Police advises all the denizens to remain alert. Good quality CCTV cameras should be installed along with proper lighting in the premises.

Jimmy Chiram, IPS, SP Capital will give suitable reward to all the team members for the marathon investigation leading to arrest of the accused and recovery of all the stolen items.