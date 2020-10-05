Itanagar: Building owners along NH-415 should arrange their own parking- SP Capital

Itanagar: Capital Police chief (SP) Tumme Amo requested the building owners of Shopping mall, hospital, hotel, offices, banks and others on both sides of National Highway-415 in the capital Complex to start looking for their own parking arrangement.

For the working staff of Bank, shopping complex, and hotels should have their own parking place at their own premises instead of allowing them to park their vehicle along the NH – 415 which obstructs the free flow of traffic, said Amo.

“In days to come we will start marking places where parking would be prohibited, therefore it is better for them to construct their own parking place may be at ground floor,” said Amo.

For the same purposes the capital police has already written to the Deputy Commission (DC) and we are also having discussion with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) simultaneously, he also informed.

For few months capital police kept silence on traffic violators due to ongoing construction of NH – 415 within the capital but once the construction is over police initiate its due course of action against those entire defaulters, said Amo.

While exhorting the common public to refrain from random earth cutting, he also appealed to the administration to look into the random parking of vehicles outside the big structure which does not have parking places. Even the land allotment may be canceled if they refuse to follow the order through the land department, he added.

For one year through with the concept ‘Let us fight against traffic violators’ people supported and obey the traffic rules but now gradually they are violating the traffic rules, lamented Amo.

Further he appeal all likeminded citizens and commuters specially the driver/vehicle owner to follow the traffic rule and park their vehicle at a considerable distance to avoid problems to others and for also convenience for themselves.