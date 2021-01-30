Itanagar:  Borum-Helipad bridge delayed due to non releasing of design-Techi Kaso.

ITANAGAR: The Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has expressed serious concern over delay in releasing of design for construction of Borum-Helipad bridge at Naharlagun by the office of Chief Engineer design and planning, PWD.

Talking to press here on the sideline of inauguration of a ring road, Kaso alleged that because of inordinate delay in releasing the design of the launching tower, the construction of the bridge has been halted.

“More than 90% of steel materials for bridge have arrived at the site. The contractor is waiting for the release of design to start work. First the launching tower has to be constructed and after that remaining work will start,” Kaso said.

He blamed that ” Chief Engineer is taking so much time to approve the design. I have appealed to him many times and even personally went to his office to meet him. But he does not respond,” Kaso alleged.

Further Kaso said, left with no option he had to recently knock the door of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. “The DCM had a word with him over the phone. After that CE assured to provide design by February. So, here we are waiting for him,” said Kaso.

The Borum-Helipad Bridge being taken up by PWD is a very important infrastructure project to ease the massive traffic snarl witnessed in Naharlagun. This bridge is in the pipeline for the last many years but is yet to be completed.

It is to mention that earlier the bridge was of single span but keeping in view the PWD has planned to make it for double span which would pave the smooth flow of vehicular traffic from both side.

The work was delayed in 2020 due to Covid 19 pandemic but the inordinate delay in launching may take more time to complete. The local living in the vicinity said.