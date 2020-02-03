Itanagar

Boori Boot Yullo of capital complex officially kicked off on Sunday with beating of brass plate (Tal) by Chief Guest Tapu Gapak, at Nyikum Niya Ground, Nyirubjolli.

Boori Boot means getting together to welcome the spring and successful harvest. It is celebrate every year from 2nd to 6th February.

The Boori Boot Yullo is celebrated in the first Nyish’s month of ‘Rajo Pol'( February) by the Nyishi Community of Kamle district, Arunachal Pradesh. It is belief that in the month of ‘Rajo Pol’ the gods and Goddesses are thier warmest disposition towards mankind.

Boori Boot Yullo is not only worship of almighty for peace, prosperity and happiness to all human being but also a symbol of unity and equality. It also provides an opportunity to improve one self to be good and better.

While addressing the gathering at the festival ground, Chief Guest Tapu Gapak said that celebration of the this Very festival should protect, promote, and preservation of traditional and culture.

Further, he urged everyone to participate in this very festival irrespective of the religion.