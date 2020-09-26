Itanagar: BJP observes 105 birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The 105th birth anniversary of noted philosopher and former leader of Bharatiya Jana Sangh Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was observed today at the office of BJP Capital District, Itanagar .

Offering of floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal and lectures about his life were the main anniversary of the birth anniversary function.

BJP Arunachal Pradesh vice-president cum MLA Ojing Tasing attended as a resource person.

Ojing Tasing spoke on Pandit Deendayal philosophical theory Integral Humanism’ and gave a brief account of the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Speaking at the gathering, BJP Capital District Itanagar President Tarh Soping said that Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, often hailed as the friend of the poor, was also a journalist apart from being an economist and a sociologist.

Meanwhile district office bearers , mandal heads of Itanagar and Naharlagun and morcha heads were also present at the programme.