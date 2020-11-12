Itanagar: BJP leaders appeal Admin to provide relief to Nyokum Lapang’s fire victims

ITANAGAR: BJP leaders of state unit today appeal the capital district administration and state government to provide relief to the fire victims of Nyokum Lapang where a devastating fire mishap have completely gutted three dwelling and several rented apartment on Wednesday morning.

BJP Vice President Tarh Tarak alongwith other leaders today visited Nyokum Lapang and meet the fire vistims and console the family members at the hour of grief due to heavy loss of all properties, household materials including food items and other essential items have completely turns into ash.

Speaking to press. Tarak said we feel pain due to such fire incident in OBT/SPT/MIBT houses which mostly takes place in winter, we need to remain alert during the night and even in day as most of the fire incident takes due to carelessness which are generated by place of fire, kitchen and shortcut. He said.

It is high time for us and as a matter of awareness among the city dwellers we should construct our dwelling houses giving sufficient space for movement of vehicle of essential services during the time of emergency. He said.

Officers from the administration should have visited the victims family immediately and should try to make necessary arrangement for the victims so that they can reconstruct their dwelling and arrange necessary stuffs for their family who are homeless. Tarak added.

The team of BJP which include Convener Disaster Management Cell Tongom Pabin and other members also accompanied Tarak.