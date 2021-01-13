Itanagar: BJP gets NPP support to form IMC

ITANAGAR: Arunchal Pradesh state Bhratiya Janata Party (BJP) and National People’s Party (NPP) leaders in a meeting here on Wednesday selected Tame Phassang of BJP and Biri Basang of NPP as mayor and deputy mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) respectively.

The elections to panchayat and municipal bodies were conducted on December 22 last and results announced on December 26 in which the ruling BJP had won 10 corporator seats, Janata Dal (United) eight and NPP one.

The NPP extended support to the BJP for it to secure majority, its vice president Nima Sangey, who attended the meeting said, adding the outcome was the desire of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

State BJP president-cum-MLA Biyuram Waghe, NPP president Gicho Kabak & MLA Tapuk Taku, BJP Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, BJP general secretaries Zingnu Namchoom, Nalong Mize & Ananta Narayan Mishra, among others were present.

The meeting discussed strategy of the NPP to support BJP under NEDA for better governance and BJP leaders accepted NPP’s proposal of appointing Basang as deputy mayor, Sangey said, adding this amounted to BJP-NPP alliance in the state.