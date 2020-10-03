Itanagar: Bank of Baroda to remain close till Oct 5 after many staff found Covid-19 positive

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : The Bank of Baroda earlier the VIjaya Bank located here at 0 Point Tinali will remain close for sanitization purpose and other issue and will start functioning from October 5. Said a circular issued by the bank authority.

This branch has been functioning with hardly 30 % staffs as 70 % staffs of the branch has been tested Covid 19 positive since Sept 22.

The cash deposit and withdrawal, RTGS, NEFT, transfer clearance of cheques and the timing was limited to 2 PM. The notice said.

The branch will remain close for all purpose and shall reopen on Oct 5. The notice added.

The bank authority appeal the customers to bear with the inconvenience caused during this period.