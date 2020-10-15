Itanagar: Bamang Felix visits the work site of NH-415

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix visited the work site of NH-415 from Chandranagar area to Dree Ground today.

Felix, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the NH-415 urged all the stakeholders to expedite the pending works so that the project could be completed within the stipulated time.

He discussed the ongoing work in details with the DC ICR , Komkar Dulom, Highway Authorities led by Chief Engineer Kuru Sera, representatives from the executing agency TK Engineering and Consortium Pvt Ltd and the ADM Talo Potom on the different aspects with regard to completion of the project.

The Highway Authorities also highlighted the shortcomings faced while executing the works to which Felix assured all kind of help and cooperation.

Stressing that the unpredictable rains also gets in the way of timely work sometimes, Felix directed the concerned departments to work in coordination so that there is no unnecessary delay in the execution of the work.

Felix also directed the team of TK to come to him with the detail plan and proposal of the project for further discussion.

While emphasising that the completion of NH-415 should be on priority, the HM also sought cooperation of the denizens of Capital Region.

Terming every individual a stakeholder, he urged them to cooperate with the Administration for timely and hassle free completion of the project.

He has also appealed the denizens to realise their responsibility towards the greater interest of the State and avoid creating obstructions like parking their vehicles along the highways that obstructs the construction works especially during night time.

Among others, the SP Capital Jimmy Chiram accompanied the team.