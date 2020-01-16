Itanagar: auto-lifters Gang busted, 4 vehicles recovered

Itanagar

Two notorious auto-lifters, Subrato Roy and Ajay Chetri were arrested and 4 vehicles has been recovered by teams of Capital Police, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital complex.

According to SP, Investigating officer SI N Nishant under his supervision, SDPO K Sikom and OC, M Geyi has managed to arrest two car lifters involved in series of four wheeler theft cases of Capital Complex.

While louding the good work of Itanagar Police, Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that SI N Nishant and his team have managed to recover total 4 nos. of 4-wheelers (1 Scorpio, 1 Bolero, 1 Bolero Camper & 1 Tata Mobile) in last couple of months from Borpeta, Nowboicha, Lakhimpur and Chauldhowa (Assam) with the help of GPS fitted in the vehicles. But, the culprit managed to ran away at eleventh hour leaving no clues to the police.

However, this time one accused Subrato Roy was caught red handed by him and after examination, one more accused Ajay Chetry was arrested from Nirjuli area.

During examination, they have disclosed that they are involved in more than 15 cases of 4- wheeler theft cases and mostly active in Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli area. So far, 5 cases of Itanagar PS has already been solved after their arrest and examination is on to ascertain the other cases.

After busting out of this gang, almost 25-30 cases of four wheeler theft case are being solved. Meanwhile, a team has been constituted to arrest other members of the gang and recovery of stolen vehicles.

It must be mention here that ” during year 2019 more than 50 cases of four wheeler theft cases were reported at various police stations of Capital Complex some of which were worked out but many are yet to be worked out”.