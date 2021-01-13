Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank awarded with Best Performance Award for SHGs Credit Linkage 

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) has been given the Best Performance Award for SHGs Credit Linkage for the FY 2020-21.

The award was given by Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary in presence of P. S. Lokhande, APC at DK Memorial Convention Hall, Itanagar on 13.01.2021.

Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta, Chairman, APRB after receiving the Award, has dedicated the Award to all Officers, employees and Outsourced staff of APRB. APRB was louded and appreciated in the State Focus Paper Seminar by most of the dignitaries for its examplary performance towards Financial Inclusion and its pro- active roles in development of rural and agricultural economy.”