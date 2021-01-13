Itanagar

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank awarded with Best Performance Award for SHGs Credit Linkage 

ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB)  has been given the Best Performance  Award for SHGs Credit Linkage  for the FY 2020-21.

The award was given by Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary in presence of  P.  S. Lokhande, APC  at DK Memorial Convention Hall, Itanagar on 13.01.2021.

Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta, Chairman, APRB after receiving the Award,  has dedicated the Award to all Officers, employees and Outsourced staff of APRB. APRB was louded and appreciated in the State Focus Paper Seminar  by most of the dignitaries  for its examplary  performance towards Financial Inclusion  and its pro- active  roles in development of rural and agricultural economy.”

