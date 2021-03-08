Itanagar: ArSRLM celebrates International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR- International Women’s Day was celebrated by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission ( ArSRLM ) at Poma Hall, D.K Convention Centre, Itanagar. The programme was graced by Smt. Joya Tasung Moyong, General Secretary Women Against Social Evils (WASE) as Chief Guest and Smt. Anuradha Talwade, President, Swayam foundation as Guest of Honour.

Chief Guest. Smt. Moyong acknowledged the roll of ArSRLm in empowering rural women and providing them with women owned women managed platforms. She called upon women and children to keep challenging themselves and improve continually.

She cautioned about the rampant use of drugs including alcohol amongst youth in the state and called upon all women to take up the cudgels for ending drug use in the state.

She referred to mothers as Architects of the society as they nurture the future generation. She informed that WASE is contemplating in mass sensitisation against polygamy.

On this occassion 9 numbers of PLFs under DAY NRLM were Were awarded for their contribution of selfless service during lockdown on account of Covid 19 pandemic.

Awardees are Chetam Ane plf ( Daporijo), Kangkong Plf ( Roing), Hongomita SHG ( Chongkham), Ane Mingkeng plf ( Pangin), Dolo Mando PLF ( Ziro), Deep plf ( Namsai ), Mgw Hingw plf (Yachuli ) , Benyi SHG ( Sagalee) , Dokum plf ( palin)

Sharing their experiences many SHG mothers said that the lockdown was an opportunity which enabled them to realise the need to support the elderly and vulnerable in the village.