Itanagar: APWWS team meets with Shyamal S. Kundar, member NCW

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) met Member , National Commission for Women Shyamal S. Kundar in Itanagar on Thursday.

During interaction, the team impressed upon her the need of compulsory marriage registration to secure the future of women and also shared the challenges of woman in the Society.

The team also highlighted about the women’s movement in the State and contribution made by the women in various sector.

APWWS apprised her about its initiative- Homemade mask during the lockdown period.

The visiting member assured her support to the organisation and also sought suggestion on issues related to women