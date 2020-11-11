Itanagar:  APWWS requests SP to install High Rise Mast and CCTV in the crime prone areas within the Capital Complex.

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society ( APWWS ) has apprised the capital SP Jimmy Chiram and raised several issues before him to curb the crime against the women and children in the region.

Gumri Ringu, the president of the APWWS requested the SP to install High Rise Mast and CCTV in the crime prone areas within the Capital Complex.

Secretary General APWWS Kani Nada Maling requested the SP to keep aside one vehicle for rescue of child and woman who are in need of help. She further requested for one counsellor to counsel the traumatized women and children who are survivors of violence.

SP Chiram said his endeavour will be to streamline the system and he sought cooperation from the society.

The team earlier felicitated SP and his team of officers including SPDO, Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, OC Itanagar Simi Passang and SI Millo Sumpi.

APWWS also handed overt some cotton masks to SP.