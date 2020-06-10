Itanagar- APWWS distributes facemasks, sanitizers, Thermal Scanner to WPS

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on Wednesday distributed handmade facemasks, sanitizers and thermal scanner to women police personnel of Women Police Station here.

Talking to media, APWWS secretary general Kani Nada Maling said APWWS has come to boost the morale of the women police who are on the front lines of Covid-19.

“On behalf of APWWS we expressed our heartfelt thankfulness to all the front line workers including women police, who are risking their lives to keep others safe”, she said.

She further thanked the family members for supporting their mothers, wives, etc working as police personnel. She informed that APWWS units in various districts had started making face masks as markets in the State ran out of it and people could not afford due to high price during the first, second and third lockdown periods.

Appreciating the APWWS gesture, OC WPS Itanagar Inspt P Taku said several individuals have come forward to donate and sponsor necessary items for Covid-19 warriors of the station. She informed that shortly disinfectant tunnels, foot-operated hand sanitizers etc will be installed at the station which are being sponsored by several groups and individuals.

Among others Nido Savita, Asst secretary general, Hage Onyo, Treasurer, Mamoni Riang, social service coordinator and Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom were present on the occasion.