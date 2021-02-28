Itanagar: APSCST observed National Science Day

ITANAGAR- National Science Day observed by Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology at Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre today on dated 28th February 2021.

National Science Day is celebrated on 28th February of every year. This day recalls the notable invention “Raman Effect” in 1928 by India’s greatest scientist C V Raman. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for this discovery. Since that day, February 28 is being commemorated as National Science Day to recall the great discovery of CV Raman.

By holding an open house lecture Chief Guest Dr. Bhim Prasad Sarmah, Professor & Head of Department of Mathematical Sciences, Tezpur University Assam, urges students and teachers to learn by property not by name and to develop analytical mind.

Further he added the world of science & technology is interesting and intriguing. We are heard saying thet if we start delving deeper into it, we all come across the facts and figures that would bind the listner, reader or the viewer, based upon the media he or she is linked with it.

A webinar was also conducted in association with Vigyan Prasar, DST GoI Noida. Resource person Dr. Irfana Begum, Project Officer, Vigyan Prasar spoke on the theme Future of STI; Impact on Education, Skills and Work”. An open discussion also held between Chief Guest, Resource Person and participating students.

Guest of Honour and Special Guest were, Dr. RM, Altekar, Chief Mentor and Retired Scientist BARC and Dr. Debajit Mahanta Project Director, DBT also spoke during the occassiobn.

During the day long programme a Quiz competition, Garbage Hunting and Exhibit hunt was also coducted. Total Nine Schools fron Itanagar Capital Region participated. The details of winner teams are :