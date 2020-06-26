Itanagar- APP planted 4500 saplings across the state

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) carried out massive plantation drive across the state which began on June 5 to mark the celebration of world environment day.

APP (PRO) Dr. N S Brar inform that it was an initiative of DGP, RP Upadhyaya which started from June 5 and continued. The plantation drive was held almost all the police station, police lines, police colony, police barrack and around 4500 sapling of various variety local varieties of fruits, flowers and ornamental plants. He said in a press release.

The DGP himself has motivated all the officers and man of Arunachal Pradesh Police to actively participate in plantation drive with a theme and slogan of “ its time for nature where we have to contribute to the environment” he said.

In a message DGP said that we all are fighting with deadly virus and it is a prime concern for all of us that we should try to maintain a clean and green environment.

It is to state that DGP alongwith several top police officers led the plantation drive at PHQ and all police installation in Capital complex including Capital SP Tumme Amo at Itanagar Police station.