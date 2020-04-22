Itanagar: APCYGTSU distributes ration to students of palin area stranded in capital complex

Itanagar- The All Palin Chambang Yangte Gangte Tarak Lengdi students Union (APCYGTSU) distributes ration and cash to students of Palin area who are stranded in Capital complex, informed APCYGTSU President Khyoda Bapu.

The APCYGTSU on Wednesday identified 80 students from their area who are stranded in various parts of capital complex tand provided them with ration and a cash amount of Rupees Two thousand Five hundred for their immediate expense, he informed .

APCYGTSU General Secretary Lingko Sakter inform that “students from our area has been suffering lots of problems in arranging ration items and other essential commodities and facing financial problem due to nationwide lockdown. we have arrange the ration items from the well-wishers and likeminded people of our area and cash money has been supported by Palin MLA Balo Raja.

Around 80 students pursuing studies in various schools, colleges and university of capital complex from Palin, Chambang, Yangte, Gangte, Tarak-lengdi circle of Kra daadi district of state were given away with ration items and cash money.