Itanagar: APCC stages silent protest against UP govt over Hathras incident

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday staged a silent protest against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident and demanded justice for the victim and her family.

Scores of Congress workers, led by APCC president Nabam Tuli, staged the silent protest at Rajiv Bhawan here.

“The brazen inhumanity perpetrated on the victim by the culprits and the actions from the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh have pained people across the country,” Tuki said.

He demanded justice for the victim and her family.

On September 29, the 19-year-old git], who was allegedly gangraped by four men, died at a hospital in Delhi.

