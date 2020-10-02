Itanagar: APCC observes Kisan Mazdoor Bachao Divas

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee ( APCC ) has observed “Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas”(Save Farmers & Farm Labourers Day) on 2nd October 2020 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar on the occasion of birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and Former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The programme started with floral tribute to both the legends followed by welcome speech by Shri Chera Taya, General Secretary APCC.

Nabam Tuki, President APCC, Shri Bosiram Siram, Vice-President APCC and Smt. Mina Toko, General Secretary APCC in their speeches remembered the great contribution of Bapuji and Shastriji in nation building.

They further said that Indian National Congress party has rallied behind the farmers in opposing the three anti-farmer bills passed in the parliament most recently. APCC will raise its voice against the three bills until they are reviewed, revoked and repealed for the interest of our farmers.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Shri Tojir Kadu, INC contested candidate from 36-Nari-Koyu A/C in Assembly Election 2019.

Earlier in the morning, all the rank & files of INC party gathered at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar and registered its strong protest against detention of Shri Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gen.Secy AICC, I/c UP, who were mishandled & detained on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as they headed to Hathras (UP) to meet the family of the gang rape victim who died on Tuesday last and whose final rites were performed forcefully by the UP Police shocked the nation.

BJP’s conspiracy to strangle the truth on the ego of power will not succeed as they have failed to protect the daughters of the country. The history of Congress is about to bear sticks and bullets on the chest for justice. Not bullets, not batons, not even tyrants will stop the Congress party to fight for the right & justice of the people.

APCC condemned UP Govt. for its total breakdown of law & order, especially with rising cases of crime against women and demands the resignation of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath by taking moral responsibility over the Hathras incident and for his total failure to ensure safety of women in UP.