Itanagar- APCC observes Kisan Adhikar Diwas  

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee observed Kisan Adikar Diwas against farm laws at Itanagar on 15th January 2021 expressing solidarity with the demand of farmers for immediate repeal of the three black laws and also demands immediate rolling back the all-time high prices of Petrol and Diesel.

All the rank and files of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee paid floral tribute to those farmers, who have lost their lives fighting against the three black laws.

Mrs Mina Toko, General Secretary-cum-Spokesperson APCC in her speech said that India’s farmers are fighting a battle for their lives and livelihood against the 3 anti-agriculture laws bulldozed by an autocratic Modi government.

Lakhs of farmers have been agitating at Delhi’s borders for over 45 days despite of bone-chilling cold wave, unseasonal rains and hailstorms across North India. Nearly, 60 protesting farmers lost their lives fighting against the three black laws, but arrogant BJP Government remains oblivious to the pain and suffering of India’s Annadatas, she added .

Modi Government appears to have adopted a policy of tiring out the protesting farmers without ceding to any of their demands including immediate repeal of the 3 black laws. The Union BJP Government is conspiring to defeat the ‘Green Revolution’ by bringing anti-farmer bills, Mina said.

This is a well designed conspiracy to destroy the ‘Annadata’ farmer and the agriculture at the altar of a handful of crony capitalists. The Anndata farmer and labourers will never forget the conspiracy of the Modi Government to convert ‘the disaster confronting the farmers’ into an ‘opportunity for the capitalists’ stated Mina.

She further said that on one hand, farmers are protesting against the 3 black laws and on the other hand, Government is profiteering from the miseries of farmers and the common people by raising the prices of Diesel and Petrol to an all-time high. All this has an adverse impact on the farmers as also the common people.