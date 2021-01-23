Itanagar: APCC General Secretary Choki Tatung passes away

ITANAGAR- A condolence prayer held on 23rd January 2021 at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar as a mark of respect and tribute to young & energetic Congress leader and General Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee Choki Tatung, who breathed his last on 22nd January 2021 in his private residence at Nirjuli after a prolonged illness.

All the rank & files of Indian National Congress party present in the condolence prayer meeting observed two minutes silence for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Funeral Service of Late Choki Tatung, General Secretary APCC will be held on 24th January 2021 (Sunday) in his private residence at Nirjuli, near Old VKV from 10.00 am onwards, informed Bosiram Siram, Vice-President APCC.