ITANAGAR: APCC celebrates 136 INC foundation day

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has celebrated 136th Indian National Congress Foundation Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar on 28th December 2020.

The programme started with a welcome speech by Chera Taya, General Secretary APCC followed by cutting of cake to mark the occasion.

Byabang Nukh & Mrs. Mina Toko, General Secretaries, APCC and Kon Jirjo, active Congress member in their speeches elaborated the history of Indian National Congress – the largest and oldest democratic political party in the world and the contribution of the party in nation building and development since freedom struggle.

Indian National Congress has always placed the interest of people first. The Indian National Congress is proud of its illustrious history, legacy and remains of the party that truly represents India – multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-religious.

They further said that the Congress has never been merely a political organization; it has encompassed every facet of the nation’s life.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks by R.N.Lalum, General Secretary APCC.