Itanagar: AISU calls 12 hours capital bandh on January 28

Itanagar

The Arunachal Indigenous Students Union (AISU) has announced a 12 hours capital Bandh on January 28 next following non fulfillment of 5 points charters of demands submitted earlier to state government.

Deportation of Chakma-Hajong refugees from the state, Complete ban on the sale of IMFL, 3% job reservation quota for Artist in govt. Job, inclusion of History of Arunachal in the textbook of Class VIII to IX, shifting of the educational institutions nearby highway to proper specific place, renaming of RGU to Arunachal University and Indira Gandhi Park to Abotani Park, installation of Biometric system In all Govt. schools, erection of street light, etc were among their demands.

Addressing media in a press conference here today, AISU president, Techi Talik said the union wanted a clear-cut statement on the Chakma-Hajong refugee issue since it is still confusing to them regarding the stands taken by both Central and State governments after implementation of CAA.

” We request the State Government to deport all the refugees settled in the state to some other location outside the state to protect indigenous people from the onslaught of alien culture and their overwhelming influx, ” Talik appealed.

On the introduction of the history of Arunachal in the secondary level textbooks, Talik said that the introduction of indigenous tribal’s history focusing exclusively on state diverse history and geography in textbooks will help secondary level students learn and understand more about their home state.

He also called for a complete ban on the sale of liquor and close all liquor shop nearby highway as a precautionary measure to contain alcohol-related menace in the state capital.

He further said that capital district administration has also been informed though letter on Thursday.