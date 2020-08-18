Itanagar: AIASUF to launch free mega help desk for counselling of students and parents for admission outside state

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The All India Arunachal Students’ Unions’ Federation (AIASUF) has launched a free mega helpdesk to counsel students for higher education from our state, particularly those seeking admissions outside the state.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, AIASUF founder chairman Likha Akash informed that the help desk would involve senior students pursuing their education in different states so that they can provide a better understanding of the educational institutes and their experiences.

“Former and current students from the institutes, with the support of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) will create awareness about the colleges and universities, share details of fee structure, affiliation, infrastructure, scholarship, environment and other details,” Akash said.

“The help desk will not charge any fee for the counselling,” he said and asked students and parents to be wary of anyone seeking fee in the name of the federation.

The students and their parents in getting correct information and also “help filter genuine agencies and brokers from the dubious ones.”

The federation also invited genuine agencies that help students with the admission process to submit documents that would authenticate their organisation, besides information of the educational institutes they consult for, so that they could verify the same with the directorate of higher education and other required authorities.

It also said that if the agencies and brokers provide distorted facts about the educational institutes, the AIASUF would initiate legal action with the help of state authorities.

“Telephonic consultation has already begun and a physical helpdesk will be set up at the NEFA Building of the AAPSU in the next few days,” Akash said.

AIASUF coordinator secretary Lingdom Kame informed that the federation will reach out to all the district students unions to assist the students outside the capital for the needy students and their parents.

For queries or details, one can reach the AIASUF at aiasuf.official1@gmail.com or 9402200541.