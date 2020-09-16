Itanagar: After RKMH, Heema Hospital will remain closed for 6 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar Fight Covid-19 : The Management of Heema Hospital has decided to shut down the hospital’s services including OT and emergency services for Six days from 17 to 22 September, informed Dr B Heema, Managing Director, Heema Hospital.

Till filling this report 21 health care workers of hospitals tested positive for Covid-19 .

However the number of patients increased here due to the one-week shut down of the RK Mission Hospital.

The Ramakrishna Mission Hospital has closed it’s OPD and other Indoor services from 13/09/2020 to 20/09/2020 for Sanitizing and Covid-19 screening of Health Staff for Contact tracing.

It must be noted that, 14 cases of covid-19 had been reported from RKMH on last Friday, after that the hospital management had decided to close the hospital for a week.