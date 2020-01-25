Itanagar: Admin sealed 5 wine shops, 2 bars for operating beyond permitted time 

Itanagar

5 wine shops and 2 bars for operating beyond permitted time in the capital complex has been sealed by the district administration, after a checking drive conducted by a team led by ADM Talo Potom, CO Bittu Kri along with the Police on Friday.

The Deputy Commissioner Itanagar Capital Region Komkar Dulom has directed the bars & wine shops not to run beyond permitted time and should not absolutely cater to the minors/under aged children.

He informed that the checking would be conducted regularly to ensure strict adherence to timing. The closing time for wine shops is 8 pm and for bars is 10:30 pm.

He has also sought the cooperation of the public and appealed them to abide by the rules so that such exercises could be successfully implemented.

He stressed that such regulation if followed by every individual would contribute a lot in maintaining law and order in the Capital region.