Itanagar: Admin regulates temporary bridge over Pachin river at Lekhi

Naharlagun

The capital administration has recently regulated the timing and levy charge of vehicle plying through temporary bridge constructed on river Pachin at Lekihi connecting Naharlagun Railway station and NH-415.

A Notice issued by Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom on February 6 vide letter No-DC/ICR/Jud-01/2020 while lauding the initiative by individual for constructing of temporary bridge erected over Pachin river connecting Borum to Lekhi (Naharlaugn Railway station on TAH –Lekhi on NH-415) and the same has been used by the commuters and considerably eased the traffic congestion of Naharlagun area has been regulated of its timing and levy charges.

For safety and security and convenience of the general public using the bridge a public notice with certain incentives to the builder and regulatory direction is hereby issues. The letter said.

The bridge shall be opened from 4 AM to 11 PM, all light motor vehicles (LMV) including Tata mobile are allowed without load for safety of the bridge. The levy charges has also been fixed for four wheelers, two wheelers and three wheelers. All government vehicles on duty including LMV and two wheelers shall be allowed freely without any charges. The Notice added.

The Notice further said that ‘the crossing shall be entirely at the ricks of the driver and the vehicle owner’.

Meanwhile Capital DC Komkar Dulom inform this daily that I have a discussion with the concern individual Techi Natung and the regulation and circular was issued in the greater interest of the public service to ease the traffic congesant in the Naharlaugn township.

Dulom further said that I will take up the issue for the completion of the Railway bridge with Transport Secretary Dani Sulu to take up the matter with the Railway authority so that the permanent Railway bridge which is lying abandoned to be completed.