Itanagar: Admin, Police carried out ILP checking drive, 170 detected

The District Administration Itanagar Capital Region along with the Police today carried out drive to check the influx of illegal immigrants, and caught a total of 170 persons from the Itanagar Capital Region for absolutely having no ILP or not possessing valid Inner Line Permit and having forged permits.

The drive was carried out by the Executive Magistrates along with the police personnels at several locations in the Capital Region.

From Itanagar, a total of 63 persons, from Naharlagun a total of 86 persons and from Banderdewa a total of 21 persons were caught without valid ILP. Later, they were brought before the Executive Magistrate at the Mobile court and all the 170 violators were deported out of the State through the ILP check gate at Banderdewa.

It is, however, reiterated that the genuine people can always apply for ILP with valid documents and enter the state by following due procedure of rule.

The Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom has stressed that District Administration has zero tolerance against such violators. He has also appealed to all genuine non APST brothers and sisters to cooperate with the Administration in carrying out the drive successfully.

From security point of view it is good for everyone. The genuine citizens need not worry as the drive is not targeted at them but basically against illegal migrants without any documents or are in possession of forged documents.

Many fake ILP passes were also detected during the drive and action would soon be taken against such illegal syndicate issuing fake ILPs. It is appealed that people should not approach for passes from such illegal operators lest they should land up in trouble unnecessarily. He further informed that the drive would continue from time to time.

Hence, all genuine non APSTs were requested to always keep photostated or scanned copies of ILPs with them to avoid any embarrassment during such checks while moving around in the city. It is hoped that such regular checking with the cooperation of the denizens will help check many criminal activities in the Capital Region.

The Capital Administration and police have appealed everyone to cooperate in making Itanagar safe, secure and serene. They informed that they are committed to administration with human touch under Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan.