Itanagar: ADM cum CEO gets its permanent office

Itanagar- Additional district magistrate (ADM) and Chief Estate Officer (CEO) Talo Potom on Friday got his permanent building office near 6 Kilo between Itanagar-Naharlagun. Said an official.

The permanent double story RCC building complex constructed at estimated cost of around 1.2 crore recently was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in presence of Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom and others.

Chief Secretary while inaugurating the building said that now a days all offices are upgrading with all digital and latest modern technology and equipment and ask ADM to update it as per requirement and modernize the office for smooth functioning of office and speedy work.

ADM when contacted said that since the office has been establish in between Itanagar-Naharlaugn and people who have work with the office can reach smoothly without facing any traffic jam and also will save time to get their work in office in open environment area.

The double story building has sufficient space for offices of officers/staffs and separate court room which will cater all requirement. Potom added.