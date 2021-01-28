Itanagar: AAPSU protest against China

ITANAGAR- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Thursday organised statewide sit in protest in wake of Chinese government establishing a village in Indian Territory in Upper Subansuri of Arunachal Pradesh.

The protest joined by 25 District Students Union in their respective District headquarters while General students from Rajiv Gandhi university Doimukh, other institutions and student leaders from various organisation joined AAPSU protest at IG Park in Itanagar.

Talking to media AAPSU President Hawa Bagang stated that ” AAPSU rejected the Chinese claim over the state of Arunachal Pradesh. We also unhappy over lethargic and half hearted approach of the central government vis a vis Chinese expansionist policy”.

The Indian government should take a strong and pragmatic stand in allaying the fear of common masses and at the same time assuage the feeling of our Arunachal Pradesh, said AAPSU president.

Further Bagang said that ” Apart from strengthening the military apparatus, the government of India should give major thrust in development at par with the Chinese counterpart”.

Matter of fact You don’t need a war to depend the country, give major impetus in development, roadways, infrastructure, telecommunications connectivity…all will fall in its place, It’s a tragedy that we have to now and then protest to tell the Indian government that we are integral part of India, Bagang said.