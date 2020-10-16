Itanagar: AAPSU, BJP Capital District condole death of Tarh Kunia

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) and leaders of BJP Capital District on Friday condole the death of Former Councilor Tarh Kunia.

The rank & file of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) expresses its deepest sorrows on learning about the untimely demise of Tarh Kunia , Former Councilor, Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) today at Naharlagun.

Born on 11th February 1974 to Late Tame Takio & Smti. Tame Yakia at Hiya Village under Nyapin Circle, then Subansiri District (now Kurung Kumey, A.P.), Late Kunia was a prominent social figure in Naharlagun who had always been in the forefront in the service of the helpless, downtrodden, marginalized and needy people.

As a AAPSU activist, he had sustained bullet injuries due to shots allegedly fired by the CRPF during the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) led ANTI-REFUGEES MOVEMENT in 1984 at Nyapin. Since then, he served the society in various capacities until his demise.

The AAPSU expresses its condolences to the family members of the deceased while also acknowledging his rich contributions to the people of the state particularly capital complex.

Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) Capital District on friday condoled the death of former leader Tarh Kunia, with party president Tarh Soping saying that he left an indelible mark in the state BJP .

Tarh Kunia, 45, a former BJP councillor, G Extension ward no.28 , former president BJP 13th Itanagar mandal and former vice president BJP capital District passed away on Friday morning.

BJP Capital district president Tarh Soping said Kunia was an example of an ideal personality. The state will always remember his as extremely simple, empathic, robust, energetic and impressive personality, Mr Soping said, adding his death is an irreparable loss to the state and the BJP and a loss whose vacuum will definitely be hard to be filled because he was associated with the party’s growth and development for a very long time through the period of the party’s difficult and unpredictable nascent stage of development in the state.

APCC also condole the untimely demise of Tarh Kunia, former Councillor of Ward No.28 of Itanagar Municipality, who breathed his last on 16th October 2020.

APCC prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and extend heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family members at this hour of grief.

CCCBWA will observe 2 hours shutter down

Capital Complex Commercial Buildings welfare Association also condoled the demise of Lt. Tarh Kunia. In a condolence message CCCBWA expressed deepest condolence to Kunia’s family members and prays to almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and the courage and strength to the bereaved family. In the memory and honor of Mr Tarh Kunia the Association have decided to shutter down for two hours within Naharlagun from 11 am to 1 pm on 17th Oct, 2020.

ACC&I Condoles

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and industries stated that ” premature death of Lt. Kunia is a great loss to the business community in particular and state as a whole. He served as a member in the executive body of ACC&I as Chief Auditor.

Meanwhile ACC&I appeal business establishments of Naharlagun Market to observe ” Shutter Down” till 12 noon on 17th October, 2020 as mark of respect to the departed soul.