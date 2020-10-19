Itanagar- AAPLU submits four point memorandum to labour minister

Itanagar- The All Arunachal Pradesh labour union (AAPLU) today meet the labour Minister Tumke Bagra and submitted four point memorandum for a resolution.

AAPLU President Dana Tadu inform the press that the AAPLU team meet the Labour Minister today and we discuss various issue of labour community and also about the welfare measures which are needed to take up for the greater interest of the unorganised workers community of state.

We submitted a memorandum and discused thoroughly on the four point submitted to him for a amicable solution and a resolution. Tadu said.

There are several issues and grievances confronting the workers community which include organized and unorganized sector which we have been raised long back and we feel that now the Tumke Bagra who been allotted with Labour department and MLA Nyato Dukam as new Chairman of the APB&OCWWB give importance for the workers community and priority for welfare of the workers community.

The four point grievances which include regularization of casual and contingency staffs, inclusion of president/secretary AAPLU as member in DPC meeting of various department, head counting of all casual and WC employees of various department, construction of labour colony in every district of state and others.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Tumke Bagra inform that I will convene the meeting of all stake holders of labour community and labour board and senior offiers of labour department and will take up the issued and greviacnes of the workers community in phase manner.

I shall also look forward that the workers community from organized and unorganized sector to rededicate themselves for better output for development in all department and state as we have suffer more in due to Covid pandemic and still it is continueing but we have to live with Covid with all SoP and work simulteniously for development of state. Bagra added.