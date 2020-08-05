Itanagar: 9 tests positive for Covid-19 in ICR- Dr. Mandip Perme

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Nine people tested positive for the novel coronavirus( Covid-19 ) on Wednesday in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Seven tested positive at Banderdewa check gate which include truckers and returnees while another two at RKM hospital testing kiosk. The health department conducted a total of 483 antigen tests on Wednesday.

Meanwhile district medical officer (DMO) Capital Complex Dr Mandip Perme has appealed to the people to come forward and get themselves tested in the testing centre being run by the health department. “The antigen tests at these testing centres will be free of cost till 31 August. Anyone who has symptoms or who feel the need to test should visit the center at the earliest,” said Dr Perme.

The testing centres in Naharlagun town are TRIHMS, State Quarantine Centre Lekhi, IMC office and Health & wellness centre, Nirjuli. In Itanagar the testing kiosks are at RKMH, Ashoka hotel kiosk, Ganga health and wellness centre, Chimpu PHC and senior officer apartment at Zoo road.

The DMO also informed that a testing kiosk at Banderdewa check gate will cater to the needs of truckers, returnees and also the people living nearby. Besides it the health department has also formed two emergency teams for Naharlagun and Itanagar to carry out testing in case of any emergency cases. Further DMO Perme also shared that based on their study the number of covid positive cases is declining in ICR and credited it to hard work of health workers during the lockdown period claiming it helped to break the chain of infections.