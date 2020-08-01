Itanagar: 38 more test positive for COVID-19 in Itanagar Capital Region

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Thirty-eight more people have tested positive in Itanagar Capital Region on Saturday through the antigen testing which were carried out in various parts of capital region.

DMO Mandip Perme said that a total of 1603 rapid antigen were done on Saturday in the Itanagar Capital Region out of which 38 tested positive for COVID-19.

He informed that from near Barapani Bridge in Naharlagun 12 positive cases were reported followed by 5 cases from nearby YT Hotel adjoining area, 4 cases from polo colo0ny area, 4 cases from behind Takar memorial School in A Sector and 4 cases from C-II sector and petrol pump area of Itanagar and other area of capital region. He said.

Among the 38 new cases, one each reported from Banderdewa Checkgate and TRIHMS , he added.

The DMO further informed that a total of 37963 tests for COVID-19 have been done so far which includes 27091 Antigen test, RT-PCR 9270 and Truenet 1602.

The total numbers covid 19 of cases stands reported so far are 802 out of which 259 are active and 543 discharged and 1 death, he said.

The DMO also urged people to come out in large number for COVID-19 testing on Sunday so that large numbers of testing would taeks place before a new policy would be announced by state government and capital administration from August 3.

